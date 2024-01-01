Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
Predoctoral Fellowships for Historians of American Art to Travel Abroa
Applicant must be a doctoral student studying art history and aspects of art and architecture in the United States, including native and pre-Revolutionary America. Fellowship is for a period of four to six weeks of continuous travel abroad in areas such as Africa, Asia, or South America, as well as Europe, to sites of historical and cultural interest, including museums, exhibitions, collections, and monuments.
Amount$6,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
National Gallery of Art
Contact information
|Office
|Center for Advanced Study in the Visual Arts, Landover, MD
|Phone
|(202) 842-6482
|Website
|http://www.nga.gov/content/ngaweb/research/casva/fellowships/predoctoral-travel-fellowships.html#parmain_columnheader
|-