Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
Public Safety Officers Survivor Grant
Applicant must be the dependent child under age 23 (or under age 30 for those honorably discharged from active duty or released to a reserve or National Guard unit) or the surviving spouse of a public safety officer who was killed in the line of duty on or after January 1, 1973. Applicant must also be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, meet state residency requirements, be enrolled at least half time, be in the first five years of a post-secondary education, and must not be in default on a student loan.
Amount$10,488.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age:
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Minnesota Office of Higher Education Division of Student Financial Aid
Contact information
|Office
|Minnesota Department of Public Safety, St. Paul, MN
|Phone
|(651) 201-7165
|Website
|http://www.ohe.state.mn.us/mPg.cfm?pageID=350
|nancy.reissner@state.mn.us