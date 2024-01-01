Featured Easy apply

Public Safety Officers Survivor Grant

Applicant must be the dependent child under age 23 (or under age 30 for those honorably discharged from active duty or released to a reserve or National Guard unit) or the surviving spouse of a public safety officer who was killed in the line of duty on or after January 1, 1973. Applicant must also be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, meet state residency requirements, be enrolled at least half time, be in the first five years of a post-secondary education, and must not be in default on a student loan.

Amount $10,488.00 Apply Now

Enligibility

Age:

GPA: -

Sponsor

Contact information