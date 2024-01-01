Featured scholarship
Recognition Award for Emerging Scholars
Applicant must be a woman who has earned her Ph.D. or equivalent on or after January 1, 1997 and is untenured. Selection criteria includes demonstrated excellence in teaching and commitment to women students, a documented and active research record, evidence that the candidate has the potential to make a significant contribution to her field, and a commitment to women's issues in the profession or the community.
Amount$5,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
American Association of University Women (AAUW)
Contact information
|Office
|327 2nd Street, Suite 103, Coralville, IA
|Phone
|(319) 688-4334
|Website
|http://www.aauw.org/resource/historical-aauw-awards/
|aauw@scholarshipamerica.org