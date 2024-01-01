Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
Reeder-Siler Scholarship
Applicant must be a graduate of a high school in Anderson, Blount, or Knox counties, Tenn., have a minimum 3.0 GPA, a minimum composite ACT score of 27 or equivalent SAT I score, and demonstrate leadership through sports, academic organizations, or student activities. Financial need is considered if all other qualifications are equal.
Amount$1,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Contact information
|Office
|F-101 Melrose Hall, Knoxville, TN
|Phone
|(865) 974-7875
|Website
|http://onestop.utk.edu/your-money/covering-costs/scholarships/
|scholarships@utc.edu