Research Scholar-in-Residence Fellowship
Applicant must be a woman holding a doctoral degree. Priority is given to candidates with demonstrated knowledge of and experience with women's issues in higher education, and to those with three to five years experience in research and/or information analysis. Women of color are strongly encouraged to apply.
Amount$45,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
American Association of University Women (AAUW)
Contact information
|Office
|327 2nd Street, Suite 103, Coralville, IA
|Phone
|(319) 688-4334
|Website
|http://www.act.org/aauw/ampub/index.html
|aauw@scholarshipamerica.org