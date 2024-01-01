Featured scholarship
Richard M. Weaver Fellowship
Applicant must be a member of the Intercollegiate Studies Institute who receives The Intercollegiate Review. Applicant must engage in graduate studies for the purpose of teaching at the college level. Those attending pre-professional (medical, law, divinity, business, etc.) schools are ineligible. Award is maintained exclusively for those who will teach, for that profession presents the greatest opportunity to deal with the first concerns of civilization, and thus with its ultimate preservation. Essay on the theme of education and a free society is required.
Amount$5,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: up to 18.0
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Intercollegiate Studies Institute
Contact information
|Office
|3901 Centerville Road, Wilmington, DE
|Phone
|(302) 652-4600
|Website
|http://www.isi.org/about/misc_forms/fellowshipapp.pdf
|awards@isi.org