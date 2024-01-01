Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
Russell Caldwell Neighborhood Scholarship
Applicant must be nominated by their high school principal or college counselor and rank in the top of graduating class from one of the following Los Angeles high schools: Belmont, Crenshaw, Dorsey, Fremont, Huntington Park, Jefferson, Los Angeles, Manual Arts, Roosevelt. Priority is given to students majoring in the liberal arts.
Amount$3,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
University of Southern California
Contact information
|Office
|700 Childs Way, Los Angeles, CA
|Phone
|(213) 740-1111
|Website
|http://financialaid.usc.edu/undergraduates/admitted/scholarships.html
|admapp@usc.edu