Sarah Bradley Tyson Memorial Fellowship
Applicant must be a woman who is properly qualified and has proven ability by several years experience. Awards are made in recognition of leadership in cooperative extension work and initiative in scientific research. Applicant must submit a letter of application, plan of study, testimonials of character, ability, personality, small recent photograph, and scholarship, theses, papers or reports, and a certificate from the registrar of degrees awarded.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Woman's National Farm and Garden Association
Contact information
|Office
|3801 Riverview Terrace, South, East China, MI
|Phone
|(810) 326-0987
|Website
|https://www.wnfga.org/scholarships/fellowships/
|sbtfellowship@aol.com