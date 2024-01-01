Featured scholarship
Scholarship for Survivors
Awarded to individuals, under the age of 25, who are or have been diagnosed with cancer or a critical or life threatening disease in the past five years. Applicant must be pursuing an associate's degree as a bridge to a bachelor's degree or higher. Essay on how diagnosis has impacted their life and their future goals is required.. Copy of an acceptance letter from the college, university, or vocational-technical school applicant is planning to attend, written documentation from treating physician stating medical history, two letters of recommendation from non-related persons, official high school and/or current college transcript, and completed financial form to demonstrate financial need are required to be submitted.
Amount$3,000.00
Deadline
Sponsor
Patient Advocate Foundation
Contact information
|Office
|421 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, VA
|Phone
|(800) 532-5274
|Website
|http://www.patientadvocate.org/index.php?p=69
|info@patientadvocate.org