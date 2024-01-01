Featured scholarship
Selected Professions Science & Technology Fellowship
Applicant must be a woman in her final year of a master's degree program (including one-year programs) in architecture, computer/information science, engineering, and mathematics/statistics, or of a doctoral program in engineering. Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. Fellow must be enrolled full time and receive her degree at the end of the year.
Amount$20,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
American Association of University Women (AAUW)
Contact information
|Office
|327 2nd Street, Suite 103, Coralville, IA
|Phone
|(319) 688-4334
|Website
|http://www.aauw.org/what-we-do/educational-funding-and-awards/selected-professions-fellowships/
|aauw@scholarshipamerica.org