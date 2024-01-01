Featured scholarship
Skills USA Championship
Students who are members of SkillsUSA may compete in local, state, and national championships. The winners of the national championships are awarded the following scholarships. Winners of the Advertising Design, Culinary, Photography, and Web Design championships will be awarded a $20,000 tuition scholarship. Winners of the 3-D Visualization and Animation as well as the Television Production championships will be awarded a $10,000 tuition scholarship. Each Art Institute has a limited number of scholarships. Winners are permitted to choose The Art Institute location of their choice and scholarships will be awarded on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Amount$20,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Art Institutes
Contact information
|Office
|210 Sixth Ave, 33rd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA
|Phone
|(412) 995-7302
|Website
|http://www.skillsusa.org
|jawalsh@aii.edu