Sons of the American Revolution Eagle Scout Scholarship
Applicant must be a member of the Boy Scouts, and under the age of 19 in the year of application. Application, patriotic theme, and four generation ancestor chart are required to be submitted. All inquiries and applications must be submitted to local SAR chapters or to your state Chairman.
Amount$8,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age:
- GPA: -
Sponsor
National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution
Contact information
|Office
|Louisville, KY
|Phone
|(502) 589-1776
|Website
|http://www.sar.org/Youth/Eagle_Scout
|http://www.sar.org-statechair