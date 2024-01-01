Featured scholarship
Summer Tuition Waiver
Applicant must be a resident of Oklahoma and be enrolled in a minimum of three credit hours. Applicant must be one of the following: a May 2009 high school graduate, transfer student (at least one semester at any other college), or a RSC returning student who has completed at least one semester.
Amount$387.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Rose State College
Contact information
|Office
|6420 South East 15th Street, Midwest City, OK
|Phone
|(405) 733-7673
|Website
|http://www.rose.edu/rscscholarships
|finaid@rose.edu