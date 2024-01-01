Featured scholarship
SUNY Empire State Diversity Honors Scholarship
Applicant must be a student who will make a contribution to the diversity of the student body in their program or school, primarily by demonstrating that they have overcome a disadvantage or other impediment to success in higher education. Applicant must have a an 3.2 unweighted high school average.
Amount$1,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
State University of New York at Fredonia
Contact information
|Office
|Fredonia, NY
|Phone
|(716) 673-3253
|Website
|http://www.fredonia.edu/finaid/scholarships.asp
|financial.aid@fredonia.edu