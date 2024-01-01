Featured Easy apply

Swann Foundation Fellowship

Applicant must be a candidate for an M.A. or Ph.D. degree in an accredited graduate program in a university in the United States, Canada, or Mexico working toward the completion of a dissertation or thesis for that degree, or be engaged in post-graduate research within three years of receiving an M.A. or Ph.D. Although research must be in the field of caricature and cartoon, there is no limitation regarding the place or time period covered.

Amount $5,000.00

