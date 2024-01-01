Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
The HBCU Scholarship Fund
Applicant must be a current student or incoming freshman at a Historically Black College or University. Applicant must be a citizen of the United States and apply to be accepted at an accredited college (excluding propriety schools) in the United States. Applicant must be a full-time student and possess a GPA of 2.5 (C+). NAACP membership is highly desirable and applicant must demonstrate financial need. Please refer to the NAACP National Website or call the NAACP National Education Department at 410 580-5760 for more information.
Amount$2,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)
Contact information
|Office
|4805 Mount Hope Drive, Baltimore, MD
|Phone
|(410) 580-5760
|Website
|http://www.naacp.org
|adugger@naacpnet.org