Applicant must be a current student or incoming freshman at a Historically Black College or University. Applicant must be a citizen of the United States and apply to be accepted at an accredited college (excluding propriety schools) in the United States. Applicant must be a full-time student and possess a GPA of 2.5 (C+). NAACP membership is highly desirable and applicant must demonstrate financial need. Please refer to the NAACP National Website or call the NAACP National Education Department at 410 580-5760 for more information.

