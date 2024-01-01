Featured Easy apply

The Lloyd and Lois Martin Multicultural Scholarship

Applicant must rank in the top 10% of their graduating class, have a minimum 3.6 GPA, and a minimum combined SAT Reasoning score of 1200 (ACT score of 26). Applicant must demonstrate significant leadership, service, or ministry involvement as well as have a record of promoting racial and ethnic diversity and reconciliation. Students interviewing for the full tuition scholarship may be eligible for a partial tuition scholarship that is also renewable according to the same terms as the full tuition scholarship.

Amount $30,510.00

