The Lloyd and Lois Martin Multicultural Scholarship
Applicant must rank in the top 10% of their graduating class, have a minimum 3.6 GPA, and a minimum combined SAT Reasoning score of 1200 (ACT score of 26). Applicant must demonstrate significant leadership, service, or ministry involvement as well as have a record of promoting racial and ethnic diversity and reconciliation. Students interviewing for the full tuition scholarship may be eligible for a partial tuition scholarship that is also renewable according to the same terms as the full tuition scholarship.
Amount$30,510.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
Messiah College
Contact information
|Office
|One College Avenue, Suite 3006, Mechanicsburg, PA
|Phone
|(717) 691-6007
|Website
|http://www.messiah.edu/offices/financial_aid/scholarships/
|gearhart@messiah.edu