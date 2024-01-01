Featured scholarship
Thomas L. Petty, M.D. Invacare Award for Excellence in Home Respiratory Care
A one-page, typed description of how applicant embodies excellence in home respiratory care relative to the following criteria is required: must currently be working in home respiratory care, must be a respiratory care practitioner, may not be employed by a manufacturer, may be involved in education, as well as the management and organization patient care, and should serve as an active patient advocate in home respiratory care with specific achievements that demonstrate leadership. Preference will be given to individuals who have participated in volunteer community efforts related to home respiratory care, in addition to meeting the medical needs of their patients, a curriculum vitae is required and supporting documentation should be included, if available. Award includes a plaque, coach airfare, one night lodging, and registration for the AARC Congress.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
American Respiratory Care Foundation (ARCF)
Contact information
|Office
|9425 North MacArthur Boulevard, Suite 100, Irving, TX
|Phone
|(972) 243-2272
|Website
|http://www.arcfoundation.org/awards/achievement/invacare.cfm
|info@arcfoundation.org