Tom Clapp Memorial Scholarship

Applicant must be an undergraduate student, 25 years of age or older, who is attending the university as a part-time student. Preference will be given to applicants who are heads of households with children or to single parents. Applicant must have attended the university part-time during the previous academic year. Selection is based upon academic achievement and financial need. FAFSA (due by April 1) and Pell eligibility are required.

Age: up to 25.0

GPA: -

