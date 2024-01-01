Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
Tourism Cares - Dr. William C. Wright Scholarship
Applicant needs to be planning a career in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry who can demonstrate leadership qualities. Applicant must be a full-time undergraduate student entering their junior or senior year in good standing enrolled in a hospitality-related program of study with the University of Houston's Conrad N. Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management. Minimum 3.0 GPA required.
Amount$1,500.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: up to 3.0
Sponsor
Tourism Cares
Contact information
|Office
|275 Turnpike Street, Suite 307, Canton, MA
|Phone
|(781) 821-5990
|Website
|http://www.tourismcares.org/academic-scholarships/
|scholarships@tourismcares.org