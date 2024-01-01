Featured scholarship
Transfer Student Merit Scholarship
Applicant must be a resident of Utah who is a transfer student with a minimum cumulative 3.8 GPA who has completed a Utah two-year college program or its equivalent. Applicants who are residents of Utah and who have completed a two-year program in a non-Utah school will be considered for scholarships on a case-by-case basis depending on fund availability.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
University of Utah
Contact information
|Office
|Financial Aid and Scholarships Office, Salt Lake City, UT
|Phone
|(801) 581-6211
|Website
|http://financialaid.utah.edu/scholarships
|scholarship@sa.utah.edu