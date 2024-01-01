Featured scholarship
Truman D. Picard Scholarship
Applicant must have validated enrollment in a federally recognized Native American tribe or Native Alaska Corporation. Three letters of recommendation, letter of application, transcript, resume, and proof of application to an institution of higher education are required. Minimum award amount is for graduating high school seniors and maximum award amount is for college students.
Amount$2,500.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Intertribal Timber Council
Contact information
|Office
|1112 N.E. 21st Avenue, Suite 4, Portland, OR
|Phone
|(503) 282-4296
|Website
|http://www.itcnet.org/about_us/scholarships.html
|itc1@teleport.com