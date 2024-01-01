Featured scholarship
Trustee's Scholarship for Excellence
Applicant must rank in the top tenth of class and have a minimum combined SAT Reasoning score of 1300 (composite ACT score of 30).
Amount$30,510.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: up to 3.3
Sponsor
Messiah College
Contact information
|Office
|One College Avenue, Suite 3006, Mechanicsburg, PA
|Phone
|(717) 691-6007
|Website
|http://www.messiah.edu/info/21379/types_of_aid
|gearhart@messiah.edu