Two Ten Footwear Foundation Scholarships
Selection is based on academic record, personal promise, character, and financial need. Applicant must be employed in the footwear, leather or allied industries for at least 500 hours during the year prior to January 1 or applicant's parents must be employed in these industries for a minimum of two years. Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen, display unmet financial need, and be enrolled in an accredited two- or four year college, university, nursing, or vocational/technical school. One exceptional candidate who meets the Two Ten scholarship criteria and exhibits substantial financial need is selected to be a Super Scholar (worth up to $15,000 per year and is renewable for four years of undergraduate study).
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: up to 16.0
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Two Ten Footwear Foundation
Contact information
|Office
|Scholarship Department, Waltham, MA
|Phone
|(800) 346-3210 ext. 1512
|Website
|http://www.twoten.org
|scholarship@twoten.org