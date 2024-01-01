Featured scholarship
Two-Way Scholarship
Applicant must apply through their own church where the amount received will be matched by the college. Applicant must have a minimum cumulative 2.2 GPA in order to receive the college's Applicant must apply through their own church where the amount received will be matched by the college. Applicant must have a minimum cumulative 2.2 GPA in order to receive the college's portion.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
Atlantic Union College
Contact information
|Office
|338 Main Street, South Lancaster, MA
|Phone
|(978) 368-2000
|Website
|http://www.auc.edu/index.php?id=60
|dreid@wau.edu