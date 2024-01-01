Featured scholarship
Vietnam Veterans Tuition Award
Applicant must be a veteran of the Armed Forces of the United States who served in Indochina between December 22, 1961 and May 7, 1975. The applicant is required to apply for a TAP Award and a Pell Grant.
Amount$1,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Albany College of Pharmacy of Union University
Contact information
|Office
|Federal Building, Syracuse, NY
|Phone
|-
|Website
|http://www.acp.edu/scholarships-and-grants/
|admissions@acp.edu