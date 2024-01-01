Featured Easy apply

Wells Scholarship

Applicant must be an outstanding student in science or mathematics. Nomination is required, applicants nominated rank at or near the top of their class, pursue the most rigorous course load available, and demonstrate sustained and outstanding leadership ability. Other selection factors include the completed Common Application and a special application, which will be sent to the nominated applicant. Interview and campus visit prior to January 15 is required. A faculty committee will select the finalists.

