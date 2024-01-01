Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
West Virginia Golf Association Grant
Applicant must have played golf in West Virginia as an amateur for recreation or competition, or must have been or presently be employed in West Virginia as a caddie, groundskeeper, bag boy, etc. Letter of recommendation from a coach, golf professional, or employer, and an essay explaining how the game of golf has made an impact on the applicant's life required.
Amount$1,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation
Contact information
|Office
|900 Lee Street East, 16th Floor, Charleston, WA
|Phone
|(304) 346-3620
|Website
|https://tgkvf.org/scholarships/available-scholarships/
|shoover@tgkvf.org