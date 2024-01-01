Featured scholarship
Wheatley Music Scholarship
Applicants must be enrolled in the Concert Choir or University Band and are primarily music majors or minors. Applicant must audition and contact music faculty for audition requirements.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Georgia Southwestern State University
Contact information
|Office
|800 Wheatley Street, Americus, GA
|Phone
|(229) 928-1273
|Website
|https://gsw.edu/Financial-Aid/Scholarships
|gswa@canes.gsw.edu