William B. Ruggles Journalism Scholarship
Applicants limited to journalism or related majors who are enrolled in accredited institutions of higher learning throughout the United States. Official transcript demonstrating potential for successful completion of the educational requirements in an accredited journalism program and 500-word essay demonstrating an understanding of the principles of voluntary unionism and the economic and social problems of compulsory unionism are required.
Amount$2,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
National Institute for Labor Relations Research (NILRR)
Contact information
|Office
|5211 Port Royal, Suite 500, Springfield, VA
|Phone
|(703) 321-9606
|Website
|http://www.nilrr.org/resources/online-scholarship-application-401/
|clj@nrtw.org