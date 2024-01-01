Featured scholarship
William E. Jackson Award
Applicant must submit two copies each of a thesis or technical paper, a one-to two-page summary of the paper, a biographical sketch, and a recommendation from the applicant's instructor, professor, or department head. Selection is based upon thesis, project report, or technical journal paper.
Amount$2,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
RTCA, Inc.
Contact information
|Office
|Washington, DC
|Phone
|(202) 833-9339
|Website
|http://www.rtca.org/content.asp?admin=Y&contentid=44
|hmoses@rtca.org