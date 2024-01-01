Featured scholarship
William Genesky-TKE Scholarship
Applicant must be a Tau Kappa Epsilon member who demonstrates academic achievement, campus and community involvement, and leadership in the chapter. Applicant must have a minimum 2.8 GPA and be in good standing with the fraternity.
Amount$500.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
State University of New York College of Arts and Sciences at Geneseo
Contact information
|Office
|1 College Circle, Geneseo, NY
|Phone
|(585) 245-5731
|Website
|http://www.geneseo.edu/scholarships
|cureton@geneseo.edu