Featured Easy apply

William H. Rollins Award

Applicant must be currently enrolled in an American Dental Association accredited dental graduate program with an oral and maxilofacial radiology track. Applicant should be a member of the American Academy of Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology and have applied for membership at the time of application. Projects should involve research in oral and maxillofacial radiology and have been completed at the time of application. The study should result in the publication of a masters thesis or an article suitable for publication.

Amount $1,500.00 Apply Now

Enligibility

Age: -

GPA: -

Sponsor

Contact information