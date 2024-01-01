Featured Easy apply

William J. Adams, Jr. and Marijane E. Adams Scholarship

Applicant must have a declared major in biological or agricultural engineering accredited by ABET or CEAB in the United States or Canada and have completed at least one year of undergraduate study and have at least one year of undergraduate study remaining from the time of application. Applicant must have a special interest in agricultural machinery product design and development. Minimum 2.5 GPA and financial need are required.

Amount $1,000.00 Apply Now

Enligibility

Age: -

GPA:

Sponsor

Contact information