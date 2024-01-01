Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
William R and Mila Kimel Nuclear Engineering Scholarship
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, and must be enrolled in a course of study relating to a degree in nuclear science or nuclear engineering. Applicant must be sponsored by an ANS local section, division, student branch, committee member or organizaiton member.
Amount$2,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
American Nuclear Society (ANS)
Contact information
|Office
|555 North Kensington Avenue, La Grange Park, IL
|Phone
|(708) 352-6611
|Website
|http://www.ans.org/honors/scholarships/programs/
|outreach@ans.org