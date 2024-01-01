Featured scholarship
Winterthur Program in Early American Culture
Applicant must be a college graduate and should demonstrate interest or have experience in museum/historical agency work. Selection is based upon GRE scores, transcripts, letters of recommendation, and writing sample. Fellowship is offered as part of U of Delaware's M.A. program in early American Culture.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Winterthur Museum, Garden, and Library
Contact information
|Office
|University of Delaware, Newark, DE
|Phone
|(302) 831-2678
|Website
|http://www.winterthur.org/?p=418
|jcurtis@udel.edu