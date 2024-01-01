Featured scholarship
Winterthur/University of Delaware Program in Art Conservation (WUDPAC)
Applicant must be a college graduate, have a minimum GRE score of 1050, demonstrate manual and studio skills, have completed course work in archaeology, art history, chemistry, and studio art, and have at least 400 hours of art conservation experience. Fellowship is offered as part of U of Delaware's M.S. program in art conservation.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Winterthur Museum, Garden, and Library
Contact information
|Office
|Winterthur/University of Delaware Program in Art Conservation (WUDPAC), Newark, DE
|Phone
|(302) 831-3696
|Website
|http://www.winterthur.org/?p=418
|dhnorris@udel.edu