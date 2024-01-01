Featured Easy apply

Women in United Methodist History Research Grant

Award provides seed money (travel, secretarial services, etc.) for research projects relating specifically to the history of women in The United Methodist Church or its antecedents. The grant money is not to be used for equipment, publications costs, or researcher's salary.Please note that these monies are not scholarships to defray the costs of attending school, prizes are for scholarly papers submitted and for specific research projects examining the history of The United Methodist Church or its antecedents.

