Women's Army Corps Veterans Association Scholarship
Applicant must be the child, grandchild, niece, or nephew of an Army service woman and must submit documentation of sponsor's military service. Applicant must have a minimum 3.5 GPA and be enrolled full time in a four-year program at an accredited college or university in the United States. Selection is based upon academic achievement, leadership ability through co-curricular activities and community involvement, biographical sketch, recommendations, and application form.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
Women's Army Corps Veterans Association
Contact information
|Office
|Women's Army Corps Veterans' Scholarship, Weaver, AL
|Phone
|-
|Website
|http://www.armywomen.org/pdf/scholarship.pdf
|-