Youth Scholarship Program
Applicant must be a graduating high school senior who will receive a diploma from an accredited high school, located within the state where they will apply. Applicant must have a father, mother, or natural guardian who meets the following qualifications: is a full-time active employee in the state where the applicant applies, is a full-time paid member of the police or sheriff's department or fire department, or is a full-time public safety officer. Selection is abased upon academic achievement, national test scores, extracurricular participation, and an essay.
Amount$7,500.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age:
- GPA: -
Sponsor
National Burglar and Fire Alarm Association
Contact information
|Office
|2300 Valley View Lane, Suite 230, Irving, TX
|Phone
|(888) 447-1689
|Website
|http://www.esaweb.org/?page=youthscholarship
|jasons@alarm.org