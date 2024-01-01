Featured Easy apply

Youth Scholarship Program

Applicant must be a graduating high school senior who will receive a diploma from an accredited high school, located within the state where they will apply. Applicant must have a father, mother, or natural guardian who meets the following qualifications: is a full-time active employee in the state where the applicant applies, is a full-time paid member of the police or sheriff's department or fire department, or is a full-time public safety officer. Selection is abased upon academic achievement, national test scores, extracurricular participation, and an essay.

Amount $7,500.00 Apply Now

Enligibility

Age:

GPA: -

Sponsor

Contact information