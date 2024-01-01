Baldwin County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 10% of Baldwin County residents in Alabama over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 35% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Baldwin County residents in Alabama will continue to need help paying for college. 4,753 men and 4,366 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,340 men 3,361 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Baldwin County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Baldwin County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Baldwin County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Baldwin County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Baldwin County residents?

There are 528 scholarships totaling $1,300,193.00 available to Baldwin County residents. You can easily browse through all 528 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Baldwin County?

528 scholarships worth $1,300,193.00 are available for college students in Baldwin County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Baldwin County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Baldwin for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Baldwin County?

528 scholarships totaling $1,300,193.00 are available for high school seniors in Baldwin County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Baldwin County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Baldwin County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Baldwin County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.