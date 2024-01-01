Montgomery County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 17% of Montgomery County residents in Alabama over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 38% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Montgomery County residents in Alabama will continue to need help paying for college. 6,146 men and 6,165 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 7,131 men 9,393 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Montgomery County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Montgomery County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Montgomery County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Montgomery County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Montgomery County residents?

There are 528 scholarships totaling $1,300,193.00 available to Montgomery County residents. You can easily browse through all 528 scholarships below.

