Washington County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 12% of Washington County residents in Arkansas over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 33% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Washington County residents in Arkansas will continue to need help paying for college. 4,913 men and 4,427 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 7,419 men 8,655 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Washington County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Washington County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Washington County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Washington County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Washington County residents?

There are 335 scholarships totaling $1,141,890.00 available to Washington County residents. You can easily browse through all 335 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Washington County?

How many scholarships are available for college students in Washington County?

In addition, we encourage current college students in Washington County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Washington for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Washington County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Washington County?

In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Washington County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Washington County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Washington County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.