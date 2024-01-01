Berkeley residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Berkeley residents is $75,709.00, and 41.3% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Berkeley, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

72.3% of Berkeley residents have a college degree or higher, while 6.8% have a high school degree but no more and 3.8% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 17.1% have at least some college education, 33.7% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 38.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Berkeley residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 14.3% of people living in Berkeley, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 26.8% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Berkeley.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Berkeley, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Berkeley residents.

Are these scholarships available for Berkeley high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Berkeley can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Berkeley?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Berkeley can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.