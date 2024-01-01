Los Angeles residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Los Angeles residents is $54,501.00, and 27.0% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Los Angeles, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

33.1% of Los Angeles residents have a college degree or higher, while 19.5% have a high school degree but no more and 23.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 23.9% have at least some college education, 21.8% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 11.3% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Los Angeles residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.0% of people living in Los Angeles, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 17.2% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Los Angeles.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Los Angeles, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Los Angeles residents.

Are these scholarships available for Los Angeles high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Los Angeles can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Los Angeles?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Los Angeles can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.