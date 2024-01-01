Bay County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 81% of Bay County residents in Florida over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 34% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Bay County residents in Florida will continue to need help paying for college. 4,290 men and 4,091 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 3,102 men 4,357 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Bay County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Bay County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Bay County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Bay County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Bay County residents?

There are 640 scholarships totaling $3,175,206.00 available to Bay County residents. You can easily browse through all 640 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Bay County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Bay County?

Do I need to be a resident of Bay County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Bay County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Bay County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.