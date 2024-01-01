Citrus County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 64% of Citrus County residents in Florida over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 41% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Citrus County residents in Florida will continue to need help paying for college. 3,164 men and 2,824 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,200 men 2,259 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Citrus County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Citrus County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Citrus County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Citrus County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Citrus County residents?

There are 640 scholarships totaling $3,175,206.00 available to Citrus County residents. You can easily browse through all 640 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Citrus County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Citrus County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Citrus County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.