Bulloch County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 35% of Bulloch County residents in Georgia over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 10% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Bulloch County residents in Georgia will continue to need help paying for college. 1,466 men and 1,601 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 7,236 men 8,753 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Bulloch County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Bulloch County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Bulloch County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Bulloch County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Bulloch County residents?

There are 402 scholarships totaling $1,438,810.00 available to Bulloch County residents. You can easily browse through all 402 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Bulloch County?

402 scholarships worth $1,438,810.00 are available for college students in Bulloch County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Bulloch County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Bulloch for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Bulloch County?

402 scholarships totaling $1,438,810.00 are available for high school seniors in Bulloch County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Bulloch County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Bulloch County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Bulloch County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.