Houston County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 80% of Houston County residents in Georgia over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 24% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Houston County residents in Georgia will continue to need help paying for college. 4,501 men and 4,267 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 3,382 men 4,664 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Houston County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Houston County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Houston County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Houston County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Houston County residents?

There are 402 scholarships totaling $1,438,810.00 available to Houston County residents. You can easily browse through all 402 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Houston County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Houston County?

Do I need to be a resident of Houston County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Houston County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Houston County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.