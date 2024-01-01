DeKalb County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 59% of DeKalb County residents in Illinois over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 16% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that DeKalb County residents in Illinois will continue to need help paying for college. 2,580 men and 2,592 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 10,201 men 10,642 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to DeKalb County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. DeKalb County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to DeKalb County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for DeKalb County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for DeKalb County residents?

There are 458 scholarships totaling $1,781,697.00 available to DeKalb County residents. You can easily browse through all 458 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in DeKalb County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in DeKalb County?

Do I need to be a resident of DeKalb County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for DeKalb County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to DeKalb County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.